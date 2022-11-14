National

Mamata condemns Akhil Giri’s remarks on Prez

Banerjee said she has immense respect for the President, and her party has cautioned Giri against making such derogatory remarks in the future.
Dt Next Bureau

KOLKATA: Condemning ministerial colleague Akhil Giri’s controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday apologised for his comment on behalf of the TMC. Banerjee said she has immense respect for the President, and her party has cautioned Giri against making such derogatory remarks in the future. Giri faced flak recently for his remarks on the looks of President Murmu.

