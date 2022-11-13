Sania, Shoaib to host talk show together amid divorce rumours

UAE: Seems like all is well between Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Amid speculations of the couple's alleged divorce, the OTT platform Urduflix, on Saturday, took to their Instagram handle and announced that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

Sharing a poster of the show featuring the star couple, the post read, "The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix." The poster shows Sania and Shoaib with her hand on his shoulder standing in front of a green wall.

The particular announcement has left netizens confused. "Was it a publicity stunt?" a social media user commented.

"So divorce was for publicity purposes. Shame," another one wrote. While many raised questions, there're social media users who became happy after knowing about the couple's show.

"Bohat achaa Laga Dil Khush hogaya ka yeah sath hain," a fan commented. "Just forgive each other be with each other u both look together nice," another fan wrote.

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. Recently, many reports circulated online, claiming Shoiab and Sania have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and co-parenting their son. The couple has not commented on the rumours yet.