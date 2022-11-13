National

Army chief Pande leaves for 4-day France visit

Gen Pande will hold extensive talks with the top military brass of France including the Chief of the Defence Staff, the Chief of the Army Staff and the Commander of the Land Combat Forces.
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Sunday left for France on a four-day visit with an aim to further strengthen the “bonds of trust” between the Indian and French armies amid the fast-evolving security matrix and the geopolitical situation. Gen Pande will hold extensive talks with the top military brass of France including the Chief of the Defence Staff, the Chief of the Army Staff and the Commander of the Land Combat Forces.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

France
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande
bonds of trust
Indian and French armies
security matrix
geopolitical situation
top military brass
Chief of the Defence Staff
Commander of the Land Combat Forces

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in