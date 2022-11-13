Army chief Pande leaves for 4-day France visit

NEW DELHI: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Sunday left for France on a four-day visit with an aim to further strengthen the “bonds of trust” between the Indian and French armies amid the fast-evolving security matrix and the geopolitical situation. Gen Pande will hold extensive talks with the top military brass of France including the Chief of the Defence Staff, the Chief of the Army Staff and the Commander of the Land Combat Forces.
