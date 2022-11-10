President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Odisha on two-day visit

Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received her at the airport.

She was accorded a guard of honour by the state government on her arrival. Soon after, she left for Puri on an Air Force helicopter.

She will be visiting the famed Jagannath Temple in the seaside town. On her return to Bhubaneswar, a reception will be hosted in her honour at the Raj Bhavan.

Murmu, who hails from Mayurbhanj district of the state, is also scheduled to visit her school in Bhubaneswar, besides attending other programmes on Friday.

This is Murmu's first visit to the state after becoming the president in July.

The state government has already declared a half-day holiday for all offices, schools and colleges in the state capital region on the occasion of Murmu's visit.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Puri and Bhubaneswar for the president's tour.