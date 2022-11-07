Seven held for selling adulterated petrol in UP

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested seven people, including five petrol pump owners, in Meerut and Baghpat for allegedly duping consumers by selling adulterated fuel at five filling stations.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by officials of STF, district administration, measurement department and supply department.

ASP, STF, Brijesh Kumar Singh, said in a statement, 'After a tip-off that a few fuel outlets in Meerut and Baghpat were selling adulterated diesel and petrol, our teams conducted raids at five petrol pumps - four in Meerut and one in Baghpat - and found that they were selling solvent mixed fuel at those outlets. The dispensing machines were rigged as they installed separate motherboards and display machines to deliver less fuel to consumers.'

The petrol pumps are owned by Nayara Company. The raids were conducted at Royal filling station in Saini, Partapur filling station on Delhi road, Siddhabali petrol station in Mawana, Dilli road filling station in Madhavpuram - all in Meerut - and Shiv service station in Meerut-Baghpat road in Baghpat.

A senior officer of the supply department has filed a complaint following which five cases were registered against 10

people under section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act at four police stations, including Partapur, Brahmapuri, Inchauli and Hastinapur in Meerut; one at Singhawali Aheer police station in Baghpat.

The ASP said, 'Devendra Kumar a.k.a Satyendra, the mastermind behind the scam who rigged the display machines, has also been arrested along with Nayara company's sales manager Virendra Tripathi'.