PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Betul accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an accident in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.