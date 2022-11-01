Karnataka schools to include lesson on Puneeth Rajkumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that a lesson on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be included in the school syllabus.

Various sections are demanding for inclusion of the lesson on achievements of Puneeth Rajkumar, Bommai said.

“Whatever is possible we will do. Bestowing the late actor with the Karnataka Ratna award (posthumously) is the highlight of this Kannada Rajyotsava. Puneeth Rajkumar had done yeomen job in terms of humanitarian work,” the Chief Minister said.

“He (Puneeth Rajkumar) had donated his organs, this speaks volumes about his service. After his demise, many more have come forward to donate their eyes,” he explained.

“In his short span of life, Puneeth Rajkumar had done inspirational work and service. Whatever is possible, we will do to carry forward his message,” the Chief Minister said.

He further stated that his government would bring in legislation in the winter session of the state assembly to make Kannada “mandatory” in the state.