Clash between TRS, BJP workers during Munugode by-election campaign

NALGONDA (TELANGANA): A clash broke out allegedly between TRS and BJP workers, on the last day of the Munugode by-election campaign, in Telangana's Nalgonda on Tuesday.

As many as 298 polling stations have been set for the Munugode by-election and 2,41,855 voters will cast their vote in the election slated to be held on November 3, said the State Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj.

The State Chief Electoral Officer had said, "The Munugode by-election campaigning will end on Tuesday at 6 pm and the polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm."

There are around 105 critical polling stations identified. The official informed that booth-level officers and medical teams are available in all stations.

"Sufficient light and toilets are made sure in all polling stations. We have given a new design voter ID for the first time in Munugode. We have set up webcasting in all the polling centres," State Chief Electoral Officer had said.

"We have given a new design voter ID for the first time in Munugode. We have set up webcasting in all the polling centres. 51 teams have been assigned, including flying squads and static surveillance teams," he had said. He further said that the district administration is making all the arrangements for staff in polling stations.

"As many as 199 Micro Observers are deployed. We have deployed 3,366 state police and 15 companies of the central police force in Munogode. 185 cases have been registered and Rs.6.80 crore and 4,500 litres of liquor have been seized so far," Vikas Raj had said.