Resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: China

BEIJING: China on Thursday said India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue and consultations and avoid taking “unilateral actions” that could further complicate the situation.
Replying to a question on the Kashmir issue raised by a Pakistani journalist, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a media briefing here said that China’s position on the issue of Kashmir has been “consistent and clear”.
India has previously rejected third party intervention on the Kashmir issue.
