Day after Deepavali, Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Delhi region was in the 'very poor' category at 323.

However, in Lodhi Road, the AQI was in the 'poor' category at 273. In the Delhi University area and Pusa the AQI remained in 'very poor' category at 365 and 322 respectively.

Further, near IIT Delhi, the AQI was in 'poor' category at 280. At Mathura Road, the AQI was in the 'very poor' category at 322. Around Delhi airport, the AQI remained in the 'very poor' category at 354.