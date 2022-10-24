May this festival further the spirit of joy: Modi's Diwali wishes

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings for the festival of light.

"Happy Diwali to all countrymen! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness to the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge and energy. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya on Sunday. PM Modi offered 'aarti' at New Ghat, Saryu River in Ayodhya.

Earthern lamps lit up on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebrations. On the eve of Deepawali, the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya turned into a sparkling utopia with innumerable diyas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Ayodhya for taking part in the Deepotsav celebrations, on Sunday said the idea of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" is inspired by the values and the rule of Lord Ram.

Reaching Ayodhya, PM Modi inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He offered prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India. Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity.