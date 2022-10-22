Searches conducted in J-K in terror funding case

SRINAGAR: State Investigation Agency in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations across the valley in the terror funding case and recovered incriminating material from the spot.

"The searches were conducted in about 14 houses and business premise of suspects in Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla and Shopian were searched in compliance to a search warrant obtained from the Court of the special judge designated under the NIA Act Srinagar in connection with an investigation of case FIR No. 7/2022 u/s 13, 18, 19, 39, 40 UA(P) Act, 121, 121-A IPC, registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir," an official statement said.

The case pertains to financial networks of terror outfits operating in the valley.

"The case came to be registered on reliable information that a group of overground workers of terrorist organisations in connivance with and active support from their Pakistan-based terror handlers including terrorists who had exfiltrated from the valley, now based in Pakistan are arranging a variety of logistic support including channelling finances with the overall objective of furthering and sustaining terror activities in J-K in order to destabilize the Union of India by clandestinely waging war," it stated.

During the searches, incriminating material, electronic gadgets, mobile phones, bank documents and other articles having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized.

"Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation," it said.

The searches were aimed at dismantling the financial networks of the terrorist outfits.