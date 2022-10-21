Modi keeps his word, dons traditional Himachali attire

RUDRAPRAYAG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district donning a tradition Himachali attire gifted to him by a Chamba woman.

The Prime Minister was gifted the attire on his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh and he had promised her to wear it during a special occasion.

When the Prime Minister inaugurated the Kedarnath ropeway, entire temple premises reverberated with Lord Shiva's devotional songs.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt General (Retd) Gurmeet Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state Cabinet Minister Prem Chandra Agarwal, among others, were present on the occasion.

India's last village Mana is all set to welcome the Prime Minister. After offering prayers at Badrinath, he is scheduled to review the construction work underway under the Master Plan.

After inaugurating a ropeway for Hemkund Sahib, he will also lay foundation stone for double-laning of roads in Mana.

He will also address villagers of Mana.