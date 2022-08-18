'You’re a bomber': How a text delayed IndiGo flight by 6 hours

CHENNAI: A 6E-5237 IndiGo flight from Mangalore to Mumbai which was scheduled at 10:44 am was delayed by 6 hours after a female passenger peeked into a fellow male passenger’s mobile. The male passenger, texting on his mobile received a message referring to him as ‘Bomber’. Seeing this, the lady raised an alarm and reported the crew members who then reported to the Air Traffic authorities.

The ready-to-take-off flight was halted and was decided to bring back to the isolation bay. All the passengers were asked to disembark to prevent any catastrophic endings. The luggage went through a thorough series of screenings to find any signs of sabotage, providing it was also the eve of Independence Day.

After the path was cleared, all the 185 passengers boarded the flight after six hours of delay except for the male passenger who couldn’t make it due to heavy questioning. The sources said it was just a casual conversation with his girlfriend over the security who was about to catch a flight from the same airport to Bengaluru, but later missed her flight due to investigation.