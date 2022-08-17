Maha: 15-year-old girl electrocuted to death in Virar

PALGHAR (Maharashtra) : A 15-year-old girl was electrocuted to death while walking through a flooded road on Tuesday evening in Virar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, civic officials said.
The girl, identified as Tanisqua Kamble, a resident of Abrol Housing Society, set out of her house at around 17.00 hours and was walking through a waterlogged road in the Bolinj area. All of a sudden, she fell down and when bystanders went to assist her, they got electric shocks and were thrown away, they said.
Local residents alerted state-run power firm MSEDCL and got the electricity power supply cut, said the officials.
The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, said the officials.
They said a live electric wire lying on the waterlogged road caused the incident.
The Vasai-Virar region has received very heavy rainfall since last night.
In another incident, a 15-year-old girl fell into a flooded nullah in the Nalla Sopara area and was washed away, the officials said.
A search was on to trace the girl, they added.
