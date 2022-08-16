President Murmu extends greetings on Parsi New Year

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended her greetings on the occasion of Navroz- the Parsi New Year.

"Navroz Mubarak to all the countrymen, especially the Parsi brothers and sisters. The Parsi community through their hard work, dedication and entrepreneurship has contributed significantly to the development of the nation," she said in a tweet.

"I wish that this auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year brings prosperity, peace and harmony in the lives of all of us," she added. Earlier on the eve of the Parsi New Year, she said in a message, "...The inclusive culture of India inspires all the citizens to live together in harmony. May this special occasion of Parsi New Year bring prosperity, peace and harmony to our lives and strengthen our commitment towards mutual brotherhood."