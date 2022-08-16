Hold booster dose camps at public places: Centre

NEW DELHI: With just 17 per cent of eligible people receiving the precaution dose of Covid vaccines till August 15, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to states on Tuesday to organise vaccination camps at public places such as railway stations, airports and religious sites to boost the coverage.

Mandaviya, who interacted with the health ministers of states and Union territories virtually, advised them to widely publicise the availability of heterologous precaution dose of Corbevax vaccine.