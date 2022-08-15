Army, Navy, IAF celebrate Independence Day: Check pics

Various activities and events are being planned at each of these ports by Indian Missions on August 15, 2022 during the visit by IN Ships. The most significant amongst these would be the hoisting of the tricolour onboard these ships in the presence of the Indian diaspora and distinguished local dignitaries. This event is spread across six continents, three Oceans and in six different Time Zones.

Other activities being planned include official calls by IN crew on the senior leadership of the host country, participation by IN contingent/ Guard at the Flag Hoisting Ceremony in the respective Embassies, band performance at a prominent public place/ auditorium, ship open to visitors, visit by school children/ Indian diaspora, deck reception and various cultural events as organised by Indian Embassies.

In London (UK), the crew of INS Tarangini would be paying homage to the Indian soldiers, who gave the supreme sacrifice during the two World Wars, at the Commonwealth Memorial gates. Similarly, a ceremonial wreath laying by the IN ship crew/ delegation is scheduled at Kranji War Memorial and the INA Marker in Singapore.

At Mombassa (Kenya), the IN crew will participate in the inauguration of a commemorative pillar in the Battlefield area of the Taita Taveta region where Indian soldiers fought and sacrificed their lives whilst serving under East Africa campaign of World War - I. The commemorative events will also include battlefield tours, a mobile exhibition and a Light and Sound show at Fort Jesus highlighting the contribution of the Indian soldiers in WW-I as well as India's struggle for independence.