Maha: Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne dies

PUNE: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra's Pune district, Baburao Pacharne, died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to him said.
He was 71.
He is survived by a son, daughter and members of their families.
Pacharne had contested the Shirur Assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
A couple of days back, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had paid a visit to the ailing former MLA at the hospital.
