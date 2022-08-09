Centre to soon approve Corbevax as booster

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry is expected to soon approve Biological E’s Corbevax as a precaution dose for people above 18 years who are double vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said on Tuesday. The approval will be based on the recommendations made by the COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) last week. If approved, this would be the first time a booster dose is different from the one used for primary vaccination.