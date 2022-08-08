JEE-Main result out, 24 students score 100% marks

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Monday declared the final result of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, in which 24 students have secured 100 per cent marks.

More than 9 lakh students appeared in the JEE-Main exam conducted in two sessions- from June 24 to June 30 and from July 25 to July 30.

The 24 students, who have secured 100 per cent marks in the JEE-Main, are Sarnaik Mohan Sakala from Maharashtra; Navya, Mayank Motwani, Krishna Sharma and Partha Bhardwaj from Rajasthan; Sarthak Maheshwari from Haryana; Sneha Pareek from Assam’ Arudip Kumar from Bihar; Mrinal Garg from Punjab; Koyana Suhas, Ravi Kishore, Menda Hima Vamsi, Palli Jaljakashi and Kartikeya from Andhra Pradesh; Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj, Jasti Yashwant from Telangana; Shiva Naga Venkata Aditya, Aniket Chattopadhyay, Thomas Biju from Kerala; Boya Haren Sathvik from Karnataka; Kushagra Srivastava from Jharkhand; Kanishk Sharma and Sumitra Garg from Uttar Pradesh.