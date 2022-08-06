National

Sukesh to be produced before TN court via VC

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told the bench, also comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and S R Bhat, that Tihar authorities have received a production warrant.
Supreme Court
Supreme Court
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed an application filed by the ED and Delhi Police seeking alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s production before a TN court through video conferencing (VC). Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told the bench, also comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and S R Bhat, that Tihar authorities have received a production warrant from a court in Chengalpattu asking for Chandrashekhar’s production in connection with a case there.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Supreme Court
ED
Application
video conferencing
delhi police,
TN court

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in