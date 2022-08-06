Sukesh to be produced before TN court via VC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed an application filed by the ED and Delhi Police seeking alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s production before a TN court through video conferencing (VC). Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told the bench, also comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and S R Bhat, that Tihar authorities have received a production warrant from a court in Chengalpattu asking for Chandrashekhar’s production in connection with a case there.