Indian government withdraws data protection bill

NEW DELHI: India's information technology minister on Wednesday withdrew a data protection bill that has been under consideration for several years, a government official said, referring to legislation that has alarmed big tech companies.
A notice calling for the withdrawal earlier said that reasons for the withdrawal had been circulated to parliament members, without elaborating.
