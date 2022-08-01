Suspension of four Cong MPs revoked by Speaker

NEW DELHI: A week after suspending them from the House for “unruly” behaviour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress members, after seeking assurance from the Opposition that they will not bring placards to the House.
Birla also warned the members that he will take stringent action against those who violated the rules of procedure, which bars members from bringing any “exhibits” to the House.
Four Congress members — Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani were suspended last Monday from LS for the rest of the monsoon session for carrying placards and raising slogans inside the House.
The monsoon session of Parliament has seen scant business since it began on July 18 as the House remained deadlocked over protests by the opposition which insisted on taking up discussion on price rise and other issues.
In addition, the suspension of the MPs also became an issue between the opposition parties and the government, causing disruptions. With the revocation of suspension, the House resumed normal business.
The ball for revocation of suspension was set rolling with the Speaker convening a meeting of floor leaders to end the stalemate in the House. As the House re-convened at 2 pm, Birla said he was hurt by the incidents that took place e over the past two weeks and urged members to work towards upholding the dignity of the Lok Sabha.
RS to take up discussion on price rise today: Goyal
The government has agreed for a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on rising prices of essential commodities on Tuesday, as the Opposition Congress and other parties disrupted proceedings over the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and other issues.
As sloganeering continued, er of House Piyush Goyal appealed to the protesting members to allow Question Hour to function smoothly as the debate on price rise is listed in both the houses for Tuesday.
