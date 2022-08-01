Collector transferred out of Alappuzha amid protest

TPURAM: Barely a week after he took charge, Kerala’s LDF government on Monday transferred Alappuzha District Collector Sriram Venkitaraman, who is an accused in a road accident case that resulted in the death of journalist KM Basheer, to the post of General Manager, Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd.

VR Krishna Teja IAS is the new collector of the coastal district. Venkitaraman was appointed as the collector of Alappuzha on July 24.

The government took the decision after the opposition UDF, journalists unions and various Muslim outfits.