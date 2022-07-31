TN cadre officer Sanjay Arora to be new Delhi police Commissioner

NEW DELHI: Sanjay Arora, a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer who headed the paramilitary force ITBP, was appointed as the Delhi Police commissioner on Sunday.
Arora, who was once part of the Tamil Nadu Police’s special task force which later hunted down forest brigand Veerappan, will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer who retired on Sunday after nearly 38 years in service.
Arora, 57, is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissionerate was established.
Before Arora and Asthana, Ajai Raj Sharma, a 1966-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Delhi Police chief in 1999 when L K Advani was the Union Home Minister.
The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry and its officers belong to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. According to an official order, the competent authority has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Arora.
Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer, will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order. He is due for retirement in 2025. ↔ continued on P5
