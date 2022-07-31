TN cadre officer Sanjay Arora to be new Delhi police Commissioner

Arora, who was once part of the Tamil Nadu Police’s special task force which later hunted down forest brigand Veerappan, will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer who retired on Sunday after nearly 38 years in service.

Arora, 57, is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissionerate was established.