ISIS links: NIA raids at 13 premises in six states

NEW DELHI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in six States in connection with activities pertaining to ISIS.
The raids are underway in six states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.
The agency conducted searches at Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat, Arariya district in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City districts in Karnataka, Kolhapur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra and Deoband districts in Uttar Pradesh.
The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25, 2022, under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act.
The searches conducted on Sunday have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material. Further investigations in the case are in progress. Moreover, the probe agency has been conducting raids at multiple locations in Bihar including Nalanda district since Thursday morning in connection with the Phulwari Sharif case having links with extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).
The sources said that these raids were conducted almost a week after the NIA registered a case and started a thorough probe into the case.
