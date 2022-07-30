One dead in fire incident on sets of Ranbir-Shraddha upcoming film

MUMBAI: One person died in a massive fire incident on the sets of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled film on Friday.

Dr Sadaphule, from Cooper Hospital, has confirmed that the 32-year-old male was brought dead after a level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai's Andheri West area this evening.

The fire was reported around 4:30, on Friday, at the Chitrakoot studio in the Andheri West, and photos and videos of plumes of black smoke blowing in the air surfaced online from the location.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were about to start their Mumbai schedule soon, but now the shooting has been delayed due to the level -2 fire.