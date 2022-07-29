Karnataka govt to shift BJP activist murder case to NIA

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will hand over the BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Friday.

After chairing a high-level meeting with top police officers in Bengaluru, the chief minister said: "The murder case has connection with the neighbouring Kerala. Since it is an inter-state matter, the case is being handed over to the NIA. I have discussed the case with the DGP. There is suspicion of it being an organised crime with involvement of people from the other states," he said.