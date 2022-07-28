LS adjourned till 4 pm amid ruckus over Ranjan's remark

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm on Thursday amid ruckus created by the BJP over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks addressing President Droupadi Murmu as "Rashtrapatni".

This was the second adjournment of the day. The BJP has demanded an apology from Chowdhury and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, Chowdhary said that he had mistakenly used the term "Rashtrapatni" for President Murmu and that the ruling party was deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already apologised." In Lok Sabha Smriti Irani spoke on Chowdhury's remarks and sought an apology from him and Sonia Gandhi. BJP members were on their feet supporting her. In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

"It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country," said Finance Minister.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also slammed the Opposition and sought an immediate apology from the Berhampore MP.

"This is an insult to the tribal people of the country and the President of India. He should immediately apologize. Sonia Gandhi should also apologize for appointing someone like him," said Joshi.