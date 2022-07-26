Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon over Opposition ruckus

Earlier on Monday, four Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their 'unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings.'

The MPs were suspended according to Rule 374 on 'unruly and disrespectful behaviour towards the Chair.'

On Friday, the proceeding in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned several times amid a ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise and GST hike on daily essentials.

Both the Houses are witnessing continuous adjournments since the session has begun. Notably, the Monsoon Session holds extreme importance as the election of the President and Vice-President's office is slated to take place in this session.

The Presidential polls were held on July 18 while the Vice Presidential polls will take place on August 6.

President Ram Nath Kovind's term came to an end on July 24 while the term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.