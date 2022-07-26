Only 11% of 69 cr have received precaution doses

NEW DELHI: Only 11 per cent of the nearly 69 crore eligible beneficiaries aged 18 years and above taking the precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine till July 25, has become a cause of concern for the Centre, with officials attributing the slow uptake of the third shot to complacency and waning of coronavirus fear.

The precaution dose coverage among the 64,89,99,721 eligible population was 8 per cent till July 14. India had on April 10 began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

Official sources further said 29 per cent of the 10.43 crore eligible individuals aged 60 years and above have been administered precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine till July 25. According to sources, around 4 crore people have not yet taken the first dose, while about 7 crore are due for their second dose. “Of 68,97,62,152 people eligible for precaution dose, only 7,30,96,284 have taken it so far. In a few days, the number of eligible people will increase to 93 crore,” they said.

Asked about the slow pace of vaccination, an official source said, “Complacency has set in among people. Also, the fear of Covid is no more there as people have now become familiar with the disease. These are the main reasons for the slow uptake of precaution dose among the eligible population.”