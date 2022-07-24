'Don't panic, best team is on to prevent spread': Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: After Delhi reported the first case of Monkeypox on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people not to panic and assured them that the 'best team is on the case to prevent the spread of the virus'.

He said that separate isolation wards have been made at LNJP hospital for Monkeypox-infected patients.

"First case of Monkeypox detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering. There's no need to panic. The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.