Delhi man tests +ve for monkeypox, becomes India's 4th case

A resident of West Delhi, the man was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital here around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, the sources said. "Contact tracing process has been initiated," the sources said.

Three cases of monkeypox had earlier been reported from Kerala. The WHO had on Saturday declared monkeypox as a global public health emergency of international concern.