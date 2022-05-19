Monkeypox : Symptoms of this rare and fatal infection

CHENNAI: A rare and unusual monkeypox outbreak is likely to spread across countries warned experts after a Massachusetts man on Wednesday who recently travelled to Canada reported it. Health officials are looking into whether it is connected to small outbreaks in Europe.

Since early May, health officials in North America and Europe have detected dozens of suspected or confirmed cases of monkey pox. 36 suspected cases have been reported so far across UK, Portugal and Spain. Recently a case have also been reported in the US. Health officials in Canada are investigating up to 13 cases in Montreal.

What is mokeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare and possibly fatal viral infection that starts with flu-like symptoms and lymph node enlargement, then spreads as rashes on the face and body. The majority of the infections lasts for 2-4 weeks. It was first noticed in 1958 in monkeys, which were managed to keep for research. According to CDC reports, the first human case was recorded in 1970.

How does it infect humans?

In the parts of central and west Africa where monkeypox occurs, people can catch the infection after being bitten or scratched by rodents or by small mammals. They can also contract it by getting in to contact with an infected animal or possibly animal product. after extended by face-to-face contact, transmission occurs by contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items contaminates with fluids or sores or respiratory droplets.

What are the symptoms?

Monkeypox has symptoms that are comparable to smallpox but are less severe. Infected individuals get flu-like symptoms such as fever, body pains and chills, as well as swollen lymph node. A peculiar rash emerges in one to three days after the onset of fever, usually on the face. Rashes can be caused due to variety of things, but the mokeypox rash is unique and can even form on the palms of the hands.

What is the treatment?

The infection currently has no cure documented. Small pox vaccine, antivirals and vaccine immune globulin can be utilised for controlling the virus. General symptoms can be treated and the patients need to stay in a specialist organisation so that the infection does not spread.