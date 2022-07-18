Second monkeypox case reported in Kerala; Kannur man tests positive

CHENNAI: Second positive case of Monkeypox in Kerala has been confirmed in Kannur District, according to State Health Ministry.

A man who reached Kannur from the Middle East was admitted to the government medical college after he showed suspected symptoms of the disease. The youth, according to hospital authorities, reached Kannur after landing at Mangaluru airport.

The Kerala health department has increased surveillance across all four airports in the State from Sunday. Special facilities have been set up in Kannur airport for testing those who arrive from foreign countries.

The first monkeypox case in the country was from Kerala. A 35-year-old Kollam native, who had arrived from a Middle Eastern country, tested positive for the disease and is currently under treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.