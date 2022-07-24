Agniveer Airforce recruitment exam begins amid tight security

KANPUR: The first-ever examination for the recruitment in Indian Air Force through the new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme began across the country on Sunday morning amid tight police security.

This exam is being conducted in many parts of the country including Delhi, Kanpur and Patna. This exam is being conducted from July 24 to July 31 across the country.

In many cities of UP, the examination is being held for the recruitment of Agniveers in the Air Force.

In Kanpur, Police have made tight security arrangements to conduct the Agniveer Airforce examination.

Along with the deployment of police personnel, Air Force personnel have also been deployed in all the examination centres. All the centres are also being monitored by CCTV and drones.