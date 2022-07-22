Passengers of Air India flight, diverted to Mumbai, land in Kochi

KOCHI: The alternate aircraft arranged for passengers of the Dubai-Kochi Air India flight that got diverted to Mumbai a day ago due to a loss of cabin pressure landed at the Cochin International Airport here early on Friday morning.

An alternate aircraft AI 1681 BOM-COK from Mumbai landed at 0433 hours today with 180 passengers. The rest of the passengers will arrive on an Air India flight at 0730 hrs.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into the incident that took place on July 21 when an Air India flight from Dubai to Kochi was diverted to Mumbai due to a loss of cabin pressure after which an alternate aircraft was arranged to carry passengers from Mumbai to Kochi.

A senior DGCA official informed that the captain of Air India Boeing Fleet Aircraft of Flight No. AI- 934 from Dubai - Cochin, reported to IOCC (Integrated Operations Control Centre) regarding pressurization loss in the aircraft.

The flight was diverted to Mumbai and it landed safely. Two senior officers of DAS WR are assigned the task to carry out a preliminary investigation, he added. He added that an inquiry has been ordered.

