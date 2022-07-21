Special prayers at Chinnamastika temple for Murmu's victory

"We held special prayers with aarti of the deity and sought blessings for Droupadi Murmu's victory for the top constitutional post. It is a matter of pride that the nation is going to get a tribal woman as its president," a senior priest of the temple, Shubhashis Panda told PTI.



Ajay Panda, another senior priest said he along with the others in Ramgarh believe that Murmu is set to become the first tribal president and will visit the temple after her win to get the blessings of the deity in whom she has a strong belief. This will give the Chinnamastika temple the much needed boost in religious tourism as Murmu will be the first president to visit it.