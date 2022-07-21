24 injured as roadways bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Pauri

DEHRADUN: An Uttarakhand Roadways bus turned turtle in Pauri district of the state Thursday morning, leaving 24 passengers injured, officials said.

The accident took place between Chandi bridge and Bhimgoda at around 5 am when the bus was on its way to Rishikesh from Tanakpur, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Of the total 35 passengers, 11 escaped unhurt, it said, adding that the injured were admitted to a district hospital in Haridwar.

Intermittent rain in various parts of the state, over the past few days, has led to a series of landslides leaving 139 rural motor roads, three state highways, one national highway and three border roads in 10 districts, blocked by mounds of rubble.

Efforts are underway to open the roads for traffic, SEOC added.