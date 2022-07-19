Pune: Fire breaks out in electric bike showroom

PUNE: A fire broke out in an electric bike showroom in Pune, said the officials on Tuesday.
7 e-bikes were damaged due to the fire in Gangadham area.
"A fire broke out at an electric bike showroom last night, causing damage to about 7 bikes in the Gangadham area of Pune city, no injuries reported," said the Pune fire department.
Further details are awaited
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android