Pune: Fire breaks out in electric bike showroom

7 e-bikes were damaged due to the fire in Gangadham area.
Visuals from the spotANI
ANI

PUNE: A fire broke out in an electric bike showroom in Pune, said the officials on Tuesday.

7 e-bikes were damaged due to the fire in Gangadham area.

"A fire broke out at an electric bike showroom last night, causing damage to about 7 bikes in the Gangadham area of Pune city, no injuries reported," said the Pune fire department.

Further details are awaited

