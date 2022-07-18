Polling for Presidential election to be held today

CHENNAI: Polling for presidential elections is happening today across the country and elaborate arrangements have been made at the Secretariat, Chennai.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupati Murmu, and the Opposition party candidate Yashwant Sinha, are in the field as candidates.

The tenure of Ram Nath Kovind is coming to an end on 24 July 2022. Around 4,800 MP and MLA's will vote to elect the 15th President of India.

Polling has been arranged at the Secretariat in the respective States to cast their votes.

Arrangements made in Chennai:

Special arrangements have been made in the Assembly Committee Hall in the Secretariat premises for the MLAs in Tamil Nadu to cast their votes.

The ballot box for the MLAs to cast their votes has been brought from Delhi to the head office in Chennai by a security flight and is kept under armed police protection.

Polling will take place from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm and after voting, the box will be 'sealed' and the ballot box will be sent in a flight from Chennai tonight under security to Delhi.

Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan has been appointed as Assistant Election Officer.

The counting of votes will take place in Delhi on July 21 morning. The winner will be announced and will take over the office as the new President of our country.