'India has lost a true friend': Om Birla pays tribute to Abe

"Abe supported various interests that were beneficial for India. He considered Asia's two prominent democracies ie, India and Japan, as 'friends'. Due to this reason, the relationship between India and Japan became stronger under his regime," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

He added, "On one hand, Japan has lost a visionary leader, on the other hand, India has lost a true friend. Abe will always be remembered for his work and excellency. The House pays heartfelt condolences on Abe's demise and hopes that God provides strength to the families and kins of the deceased."

The former Japanese Prime Minister Abe died on July 8 after being shot in the chest twice while delivering a speech in Nara in western part of the country.

He collapsed and was bleeding as people heard two gunshots. He was then rushed to a hospital where he passed away.

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced today and will continue till August 12.

There will be 18 sittings during the Session. This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period.

The Presidential Election is being held today while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6. Various Bills including Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are likely to be taken up in the session.