Centre calls all-party meet on Tuesday over SL crisis

NEW DELHI: Heeding to the DMK and AIADMK’s demand that India intervene in the crisis surrounding the neighbouring country Sri Lanka, which is facing a debilitating economic crisis, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief leaders of various political parties on the crisis during an all-party meeting on Tuesday.

During a meeting of all parties convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, both the DMK and the AIADMK raised the Sri Lankan issue, especially the condition of the country’s Tamil population.