Centre calls all-party meet on Tuesday over SL crisis

NEW DELHI: Heeding to the DMK and AIADMK’s demand that India intervene in the crisis surrounding the neighbouring country Sri Lanka, which is facing a debilitating economic crisis, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief leaders of various political parties on the crisis during an all-party meeting on Tuesday.
During a meeting of all parties convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, both the DMK and the AIADMK raised the Sri Lankan issue, especially the condition of the country’s Tamil population.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said India should intervene to resolve the crisis in Sri Lanka. DMK leader T R Baalu also demanded India’s intervention in addressing the situation confronting the island nation.
Citing an office memorandum dated July 16, a senior government official said that the briefing by the finance and external affairs ministries has been scheduled for the evening of July 19, the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament. The briefing will be attended by the floor leaders of various political parties, the official added.
