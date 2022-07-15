Parliament House can't be used for dharnas, strikes: RS Secretariat

NEW DELHI: The circular on dharnas comes amid opposition outrage over the ''gag order'' on using certain words in Parliament, and has sparked criticism from the opposition Congress. The new bulletin, which has been issued by Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 18, said the kind cooperation of members is solicited.

''Members cannot use the precincts of the Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony,'' the bulletin said.

Congress general secretary and chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to attack the government.