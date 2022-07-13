Online cricket betting racket busted in UP’s Hapur

HAPUR: After Gujarat, an international online cricket betting racket has been busted in Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

The two accused were organising and livestreaming a fake T20 tournament by the name — Big Bash Punjab T20 — using an open broadcaster software.

SP Hapur Deepak Bhuker, told reporters, “We have arrested two persons who have been identified as Rishabh Kumar and Shabbu Ahmad. These two men were organizing a T-20 matches in a Hapur based stadium and were live streaming the same on a ‘crick-heroes’ – a mobile phone cricket betting app. Interestingly, the look and feel of the match was made highly professional for which a Russia based operative Ashok Chaudhary provided the IT equipment and cricket gear. Rishabh’s task was to arrange for the teams while Shabbu identified good quality stadiums. During questioning, Rishabh revealed he would make around Rs 50,000 for each match. Team players were also given payment for matches.”

Police sources further revealed that the two arrested individuals were only organising matches but the real control lies somewhere else, probably in Russia and could be linked to the recent busting of a fake cricket league in Gujarat.

The SP said that during investigations, the name of one Asif Chaudhary has come up. His name figures in the Gujarat case as well. He is at present located in Moscow.

As the investigations are progressing, the Hapur incident seems to be the tip of the iceberg. “We have come to know that matches have been live-streamed in Meerut also and talks were on for including other sports like volleyball,” said Bhuker.