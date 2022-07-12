India witnesses dip in Covid cases, reports 13,615 new infections

NEW DELHI: India witnessed a dip in new Covid cases on Tuesday. It reported 13,615 in the last 24 hours, a decrease of 3063 infections from Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Active cases now stand at 1,31,043 constituting 0.30 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The daily positivity rate is at 3.23 per cent and the total weekly positivity rate at 4.24 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 13,265 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country since the onset of the pandemic to 4,29,96,427.

The recovery rate currently is 98.50 per cent. As many as 20 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the country rose to 5,25,474. Out of the 86.73 crore Covid tests conducted in the country so far, 4,21,292 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 10,64,038 Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,99,00,59,536 vaccines have been jabbed so far. In the new phase of the universalization of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.