10-month-old offered Railway job on compassionate grounds

CHENNAI: An infant, who lost both parents in a road accident in Chhattisgarh has been offered a job in the Indian railways on compassionate grounds, a Daily Thanthi report stated.

Rajendra Kumar Yadav worked at Bhilai Railway Yard in Raipur Railway Zone in Chhattisgarh. His wife Manju Yadav and he died on the spot in a road accident recently while their ten-month-old daughter Radhika Yadav survived.

The fingerprint of the child was formally registered and posted for employment upon attainment of 18 years of age.

Raipur Railway Division also extended all assistance to the family as per service rules. Radhika is now taken care of by her grandmother.