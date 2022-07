NEW DELHI:The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea alleging a rising number of attacks on Christian institutions and priests across the country and seeking the implementation of its guidelines to curb hate crimes. A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna is likely to hear the matter. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves had mentioned the matter before a vacation bench in June and said on an average, 45 to 50 violent attacks take place every month.