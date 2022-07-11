Man burnt alive in Assam after kangaroo court trial

GUWAHATI/MORIGAON: A man was burnt alive following a verdict by a village kangaroo court in Nagaon district of Assam for allegedly killing a woman, police said.

The police have so far apprehended five people, including three women, for setting ablaze Ranjit Bordoloi, 35, said SP Leena Doley. The incident took place at Borlalungaon and Barhampur Bamuni under Samaguri police station on Saturday night.

A ‘raij mel’ (public hearing) was conducted over the death of the woman (22), whose body was found in a pond few days ago, after another woman claimed of witnessing the murder, a senior police officer said. The woman allegedly saw five persons killing her, including Bordoloi, he said.

Villagers dragged him out of his home, tied him to a tree and conducted the hearing of the ‘gram sabha’, officials said. He was then beaten up and burnt alive.